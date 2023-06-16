Florida Man Doused Another Man In Gasoline And ‘Lit Him On Fire’ Following ‘Verbal Altercation’ At Gas Station: Sheriff

Man Dies After He Was Set On Fire During An Argument At A Mobil Gas Station

TAMPA (HCSO) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has charged a suspect with pre-meditated murder after the man he lit on fire at a gas station last month died.

On June 12, 2023, the victim, a man in his 60s, succumbed to the injuries sustained in this attack.

Earl Hargrove, Jr., 34, is already under arrest for the attack and is now facing additional charges of Pre-Meditated First Degree Murder and Aggravated Battery Great Bodily Harm. He has remained in HCSO custody since the original incident.

On Sunday, May 28, 2023, at 4:32 p.m., two men at the Mobil gas station located at 14516 N 22nd Street in Tampa engaged in a verbal confrontation, after which the suspect, Earl Hargrove, Jr., 34, bought a small amount of gasoline from the gas station. Hargrove then proceeded to pour the gasoline on the victim and lit him on fire.

“A verbal argument should never escalate to this level of violence,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “This suspect’s behavior is not only deplorable but will never be tolerated in our community. The suspect, in this case, is currently behind bars while we wait in anticipation for justice to be served.”

