Fri. Jun 16th, 2023

    HBO Scrambles to Shut Down Rumors That ‘The Idol’ Is Ending

    The Idol has only aired two episodes of its first season, but already, the backlash-sparking HBO show about a toxic relationship between a pop star and a sketchy club owner is contending with rumors that the show, which saw a 12% drop in viewership between episodes one and two, won’t get another season.

    On Thursday, the New York Post’s Page Six published a story originally headlined “‘The Idol’ won’t return for Season 2 with ‘difficult’ The Weeknd: source.”

    “This was never meant to be a long-running show, it was always…a limited series,” one source told the Post.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

