TikTok Is Freaking Out Over the Ninja CREAMi—And Now I Am Too

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Ninja.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Do you remember that game Fruit Ninja that took over the world’s phones a decade ago that had people maddeningly slicing fruit with their fingers? Flash forward to 2023: now everyone is obsessing over a new way of slicing fruit—actual fruit. Meet the Ninja CREAMi: one of the biggest TikTok products of the year, if not the biggest.

This innovative ice cream maker from Ninja allows you to serve up homemade frozen treats using its seven preset programs, including gelatos, sorbets, smoothie bowls, milkshakes, ice cream, and more in any flavor your heart desires. You no longer have to hope your favorite ice cream brand adds your favorite vanilla-cherry-caramel-kiwi flavor because now you can make it and go TikTok-viral with the CREAMi’s completely customizable and easy-to-use “creamify” technology.

Read more at The Daily Beast.