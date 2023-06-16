Fri. Jun 16th, 2023

    The ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Debate: Team Melissa or Team Teresa?

    The ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Debate: Team Melissa or Team Teresa?

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Bravo

    It’s been overwhelming and heartening to see everyone suddenly pay attention to my greatest love, reality television, these past months, because of Vanderpump Rules and the #Scandoval.

    But y’all are brand new.

    You paid close attention to one season of the show, because it was in the news. Maybe you caught up on past seasons Bravo’s handy watch guide. It’s really cute. But some of us have invested a decade into this. And it’s finally paying off.

