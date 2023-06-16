Westchester DA Quietly Closes Trump Investigation Without Charges

Reuters/Amr Alfiky

On Thursday, the tiniest and least consequential of all the criminal investigations into former President Donald Trump quietly came to a close.

Westchester District Attorney Mimi Rocah’s small office just north of New York City was looking into Trump’s forested estate, which has been accused of dodging taxes by faking paperwork.

Her effort was a little-examined parallel investigation of a much more intensive law enforcement operation now underway by the state’s attorney general, Letitia James. Last year, the AG sued the Trump family for bank and insurance fraud in a lawsuit that documented the way their business empire has inflated real estate values to score bank loans—and in the case of his wooded estate, maximize a tax write-off on donated land.

Read more at The Daily Beast.