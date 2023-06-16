Ray Lewis III, a former college football player and son of the NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, has passed away at the age of 28, according to TMZ and later confirmed by family members on social media.

“A true angel I pray your at peace now because IK how much you was rlly hurtin. I don’t and won’t ever have the words man cuz this pain right here….I love you I love you I love you,” Lewis’s younger brother, Rahsaan, wrote on social media. “Your niece gone miss you but she will hear about u over and over just watch over us all big bruh be our guardian I promise I’ll make you smile and proud.”

Specific information regarding the circumstances of Lewis III’s death has not been disclosed.

Lewis III recently showcased his skills as a member of the Wyoming Mustangs in the Champions Indoor Football league and had aspirations to be a successful rapper.

This is a breaking news update.

The post BREAKING: NFL Legend Ray Lewis’ Son, Ray Lewis III, Dead at 28 appeared first on Breaking911.