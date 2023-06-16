Democracy Prevails in Texas Town Run by ‘Dictator’ Mayor

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/godleytx.gov

Democracy may be under threat nationwide, but it is thriving in the small Texas city of Godley, which this week saw the resignation of a mayor called a “narcissistic dictator” by a local talk radio host.

Now former Mayor James Acy McGehee could not be reached for comment. One of the five members of the Godley City Council suggested what prompted his departure.

“First of all, he arrested a political enemy on a bogus charge,” council member Scott Yarbrough told The Daily Beast. “Well, that’s more than incompetence. That’s just un-American right there.”

