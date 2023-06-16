Speaking Your Mind in Ron DeSantis’ Free State of Florida Could Get You Fired

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Wikimedia Commons

Ron DeSantis and Christopher Rufo have built their political brands on combating cancel culture and censorial “wokeness.” They claim to oppose the authoritarian repression of free speech and open debate.

Tell that to the New College professor now out of a job after speaking his mind about the havoc they have wrought at the public honors college in Sarasota.

In January, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a regime change at the New College of Florida. The governor appointed six new trustees—most controversially, Christopher Rufo, an architect of the critical race theory (CRT) moral panic—to the board, which soon after fired the president and installed Republican politician Richard Corcoran as interim president.

