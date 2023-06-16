Fri. Jun 16th, 2023

    News

    Fox News Parts Ways With Producer Responsible for ‘Wannabe Dictator’ Chyron

    By

    Jun 16, 2023
    Fox News Parts Ways With Producer Responsible for ‘Wannabe Dictator’ Chyron

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Fox News

    The Fox News producer who authored the network’s chyron Tuesday night labeling President Joe Biden a “wannabe dictator” has parted ways with the company, two sources told The Daily Beast on Thursday.

    Former Tucker Carlson Tonight managing editor Alexander McCaskill, who features prominently in a toxic work environment lawsuit by a former colleague, is no longer with the network—a topic that Carlson himself discussed in the latest episode of his Tucker on Twitter video series.

    The ousted Fox News host said that after the chyron ran, “the women who run the network panicked.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

