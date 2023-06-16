3 Children Killed At Ohio Home, Father Taken Into Custody: Police

NEW RICHMOND, Ohio — Three children have died after sustaining gunshot wounds in Clermont County, Ohio. The incident came to light when law enforcement received a distressing 911 call around 4:30 p.m., originating from an unidentified woman who tearfully reported that “her babies had been shot.”

Officers rushed to the home and while en route, they received another 911 call from a concerned motorist who witnessed a young female running down the street, urgently claiming that “her father was killing everyone.”

Responding officers discovered three young boys, aged 3, 4, and 7, all suffering from gunshot wounds in the yard. Despite life-saving measures, the injuries proved fatal, and the young victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

During their investigation, the authorities also found a 34-year-old woman, who had suffered a gunshot wound to her hand, outside the residence. She was transported to a nearby hospital.

The father of the kids, 32-year-old Chad Doerman, was sitting on a step outside the house and he was taken into custody without incident, police said. Law enforcement officials have identified him as the primary suspect and say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing. Authorities are working to uncover the details regarding a motive.

Chad Doerman is being held without bond.

