Statement of International Support Group for Lebanon: ISG regrets that Lebanon has yet to elect a president after 12 inconclusive presidential election sessions

NNA – Taking note of the June 14 vote in Parliament, the International Support Group (ISG) regrets that Lebanon has yet to elect a president after 12 inconclusive presidential election sessions.

After eight months with neither a president nor a fully functioning government, the ISG is deeply concerned that the current political stalemate is exacerbating the erosion of state institutions and undermining Lebanonrsquo;s ability to address the countryrsquo;s pressing socioeconomic, financial, security and humanitarian challenges.

For the sake of the Lebanese people and the stability of the country, the ISG urges the political leadership and Members of Parliament to assume their responsibilities and prioritize the national interest by electingnbsp;a new President without further delay.nbsp;

Any continuation of the unsustainable status quo will only further prolong and complicate Lebanonrsquo;s recovery and compound the hardships faced by the people.

The ISG urges the authorities to expedite the adoption andnbsp;implementation of a comprehensive and inclusive reform agenda to put the country on a path to recovery and sustainable development.

The ISG continues to stand by Lebanon and its people.

The International Support Group has brought together the United Nations and the governments of China, France, Germany, Italy, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom and the United States, together with the European Union and the Arab League. It was launched in September 2013 by the UN Secretary-General with former President Michel Sleiman to help mobilize support and assistance for Lebanonrsquo;s stability, sovereignty and state institutions.

