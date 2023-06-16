Top GOP Senate Recruit Faces Lawsuit Over Wild Plane Crash

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Facebook/Getty

It’s a tragic story. In 2019, a small plane lost control and took a nosedive into a Florida home. A 17-year-old girl inside was pinned to a bedroom wall. The ceiling and walls crumbled around her. A flight instructor on the plane died upon impact. He was 64.

The only other person on board—pilot Tim Sheehy, now the GOP’s top Senate recruit in Montana—survived.

Sheehy left the scene with minor injuries. He posed for a photo—while spattered in blood—with a man he credited with helping others amid the wreckage. Local news covered the crash in a frenzy. And then the news cycle eventually faded, as news cycles tend to do.

