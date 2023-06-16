Fri. Jun 16th, 2023

    News

    Top GOP Senate Recruit Faces Lawsuit Over Wild Plane Crash

    By

    Jun 16, 2023 , , , , ,
    Top GOP Senate Recruit Faces Lawsuit Over Wild Plane Crash

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Facebook/Getty

    It’s a tragic story. In 2019, a small plane lost control and took a nosedive into a Florida home. A 17-year-old girl inside was pinned to a bedroom wall. The ceiling and walls crumbled around her. A flight instructor on the plane died upon impact. He was 64.

    The only other person on board—pilot Tim Sheehy, now the GOP’s top Senate recruit in Montana—survived.

    Sheehy left the scene with minor injuries. He posed for a photo—while spattered in blood—with a man he credited with helping others amid the wreckage. Local news covered the crash in a frenzy. And then the news cycle eventually faded, as news cycles tend to do.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News Politics

    The nation’s cartoonists on the week in politics

    Jun 16, 2023
    News Politics

    Why federal prosecutors may have handed Trump a huge gift

    Jun 16, 2023
    News

    A brief history of the beef between 2 rising political stars: Ron DeSantis and his California nemesis, Gavin Newsom

    Jun 16, 2023

    You missed

    News Politics

    The nation’s cartoonists on the week in politics

    Jun 16, 2023
    News Politics

    Why federal prosecutors may have handed Trump a huge gift

    Jun 16, 2023
    News

    A brief history of the beef between 2 rising political stars: Ron DeSantis and his California nemesis, Gavin Newsom

    Jun 16, 2023
    News

    I’m the breadwinner in my marriage while my husband stays at home. Here are 7 things I’d tell other families who decide to take this path.

    Jun 16, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy