How to watch The Ashes live stream online for free from anywhere

The Ashes competition started way back in 1882.

One of the biggest rivalries in cricket begins again today for the first test match of The Ashes as England takes on Australia. If you want to know how to watch The Ashes live stream for free, we can help you get set up in just a few clicks. That’s great news if you’re currently in a country that charges a small fortune to watch cricket on TV. The streaming options highlighted in this article will cover you for the competition right through the fifth test in late July.

Today’s best free Ashes live stream comes from Australia, but if you’re not over there, you must use a VPN (virtual private network) to access that particular streaming option like a local. A VPN spoofs your device’s location to match the streaming country of your choice; otherwise, you’ll be blocked by the streaming site’s geolocation detection.

The VPN we’ve highlighted below is the best in the business and super simple to set up (no technical expertise required). It’ll help unlock global streaming options and greatly enhance your privacy and general security across your devices, so you’ll probably find a use for one long after the game.

The Ashes free live stream quick links:

Access FREE live streams below via ExpressVPN (save 49% + get 3 extra months free)Australia: 9Now (free)UK: Sky Sports (fees apply) / Now TV (fees apply)Start time: Today, 6 a.m. ET / 11 a.m. BST / 12 p.m. CET / 8 p.m. AEST1st Test: June 16-20

Watch The Ashes live stream for free from anywhere

The Ashes live stream is a premium event in most countries, meaning you’ll need to sign up for a paid streaming service package to watch the Ashes online. In the UK, for example, you’ll find Sky Sports has the rights to it, meaning you can opt for a Sky Sports bundle or perhaps the slightly cheaper Now TV route.

Not in Australia, though, as it’s being shown for free on the 9Now channel and website. If you try to watch from outside Australia, you’ll be hit by a geo-block. A VPN will get around that for you, though.

Our preferred option of all the best VPN providers is ExpressVPN, which comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re unsatisfied.

How to watch The Ashes with a VPN

Sign up for a VPN if you don’t have one.Install it on the device you’re using to watch the game.Turn it on and set it to any Australian location.Go to 9NowWatch the game for free.Starts: Today 6 a.m. ET / 11 a.m. BST / 12 p.m. CET / 8 p.m. AEST

Note: The use of VPNs is illegal in certain countries, and using VPNs to access region-locked streaming content might constitute a breach of the terms of use for certain services. Insider does not endorse or condone the illegal use of VPNs.

