Sat. Jun 17th, 2023

    News

    Dad Arrested After Horror Shooting That Killed His Three Kids

    Dad Arrested After Horror Shooting That Killed His Three Kids

    Clermont County Sheriff

    A 32-year-old father has been charged with three counts of aggravated murder after horrific details of a shooting which left his three children dead begin to emerge.

    Police in Clermont County, Ohio, confirmed the arrest of Chad Doerman after sheriffs deputies walked in on the gruesome scene where the three brothers died Thursday afternoon.

    Police had initially received a call at 4:15 p.m. from a woman who was screaming down the line that her “babies had been shot,” according to a statement from the Clermont County Sheriffs Office.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

