Sat. Jun 17th, 2023

    Russia Is Throwing Cash Bonuses at Troops to Destroy U.S. Vehicles in Ukraine

    The Russian Defense Ministry on Friday said soldiers who destroyed American armored vehicles being used by Ukraine will be rewarded with cash bonuses in its latest efforts to repel Kyiv’s counteroffensive.

    The payments are part of a broader reward scheme introduced since the invasion began in February 2022 which has seen over 10,000 Russian troops given individual bonuses, Moscow said. The Russian Defense Ministry cited reports from its field commanders in announcing that “payments are currently being made to servicemen of the Russian Federation Armed Forces who in the course of military operations destroyed Leopard tanks, as well as armored fighting vehicles made in the USA and other NATO countries.”

    It comes after Sergei Shoigu, the Russian defense minister, honored soldiers with the “Hero of Russia gold star” medal after they allegedly destroyed U.S.-made Bradley fighting vehicles and German-built Leopard tanks on the battlefield.

