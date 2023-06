NNA – House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Friday welcomed at his Ain Al-Tineh residence, MP Elias Bou Saab, who said in the wake of the meeting: quot;I suggested to Speaker Berri that we hold early parliamentary elections in case we are unable to complete presidential elections.quot;

ldquo;Dialogue is the best was out, and the House Speaker has every intention to call for a second session to elect a president,rdquo; he added.

