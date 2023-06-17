Radio Lebanon reaps first prize in Tunisia’s Radio and Television Festival

NNA – quot;Radio Lebanonquot; partook in the Radio and Television Festival in Tunisia, where it won several awards, reaping the first prize for the quot;Technology Worldquot; radio program, prepared and presented by Sami Jalloul, and directed by Yehya Al-Hajj.

This victory comes after the radio station had won two awards for quot;media excellencequot; from the League of Arab States, and for the quot;pioneering female radioquot; program from the Arab States Broadcasting Union.

Radio Lebanon#39;s Director, Mohammad Gharib, who received these awards spoke about quot;the importance of what Radio Lebanon has achieved this year in its radio productions,quot; stressing that the prize quot;constitutes a motive for us to give more distinguished broadcasting media, and the need to activate cooperation between Radio Lebanon and Arab broadcasting organizations.quot;

======================R.H.