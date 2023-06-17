Sat. Jun 17th, 2023

    News

    Police Watchdog Boss Charged With Raping Young Girl

    By

    Jun 16, 2023 , , , ,
    Independent Office for Police Conduct

    The former head of a British police watchdog was charged Friday with indecent assault and raping a girl under the age of 16.

    Michael Lockwood, who resigned from his role as Director General of the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) in December citing “personal” reasons, now faces nine sexual offenses. They include six counts of indecent assault and three of rape against the girl, with the offenses allegedly taking place in the mid-1980s, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said in a statement.

    “After carefully considering all of the evidence provided to us by Humberside Police, we have [authorized] charges against Michael Lockwood, 64, for nine [offenses] under the Sexual Offences Act 1956,” said Rosemary Ainslie, the head of the CPS’ Special Crime Division. The division handles some of the most serious offenses in England and Wales, including criminal allegations against police officers.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

