Inkript produces the first commercialized biometric payment card in the Middle East

NNA – Inkript, a digital security solutions provider in the Middle East and Africa, will be producing the first commercialized biometric payment card in the world based on Zwipersquo;s platform. This biometric payment card will be made available by Kuwait International Bank (KIB) to its VIP customers.

This announcement was made during Seamless Middle East 2023 at Inkript stand where the company was showcasing its latest solutions and services to a pool of visitors from the payments, fintech, identity and retail industries, among others.nbsp;

On this occasion, Riad Itani, Managing Director at Inkript Industries, explained the importance of this milestone and said, ldquo;The rise of technological advancements has triggered the growth of the biometric payment cards market which is expected to reach over USD 5 billion by 2030 according to latest reports. In fact, biometric payment cards have a great opportunity to enhance the customer experience thus we are witnessing a global adoption of this technologyrdquo;.nbsp;

He continued, ldquo;Inkript has started to work with Zwipe on pilot programs a few years ago across the MEA and today, we are delighted to be part of the first commercialization of this technology and to manufacture the first biometric payment card for KIB in partnership with Zwipe.rdquo;

Celebrating its 50-year anniversary, Inkript takes pride in its Research and Developmentrsquo;s continuous endeavors to introduce technology innovations to the region and provide a seamless experience to users whether in the banking, governmental, or corporate sectors.

Inkript is a digital security solutions provider catering to governments, telecom operators, financial institutions and corporations in the Middle East and Africa.

