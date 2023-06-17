Sat. Jun 17th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    (Update) Berri welcomes Bou Saab: I suggested to Berri to hold early parliamentary elections

    By

    Jun 16, 2023 , , , , , , ,

    NNA – House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Friday welcomed at his Ain Al-Tineh residence, MP Elias Bou Saab, with whom he discussed the current general situation and the latest political developments, especially the presidential election entitlement, as well as legislative affairs.

    Bou Saab said in the wake of the meeting: quot;I suggested to Speaker Berri that we hold early parliamentary elections in case we are unable to complete presidential elections.quot;

    ldquo;Dialogue is the best was out, and the House Speaker has every intention to call for a second session to elect a president,rdquo; he added.

    Speaker Berri then met with Caretaker Minister of Interior and Municipalities, Judge Bassam Mawlawi, with whom he discussed the country#39;s security situation and the latest political developments.

    nbsp;

    =====================R.H., L.Y

    By

