(Update) Berri welcomes Bou Saab: I suggested to Berri to hold early parliamentary elections

NNA – House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Friday welcomed at his Ain Al-Tineh residence, MP Elias Bou Saab, with whom he discussed the current general situation and the latest political developments, especially the presidential election entitlement, as well as legislative affairs.

Bou Saab said in the wake of the meeting: quot;I suggested to Speaker Berri that we hold early parliamentary elections in case we are unable to complete presidential elections.quot;

ldquo;Dialogue is the best was out, and the House Speaker has every intention to call for a second session to elect a president,rdquo; he added.

Speaker Berri then met with Caretaker Minister of Interior and Municipalities, Judge Bassam Mawlawi, with whom he discussed the country#39;s security situation and the latest political developments.

