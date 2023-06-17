Belgian Ambassador visits Audi: It’s very important to understand Lebanon’s politics through Orthodox community

NNA – Beirut Metropolitan, Archbishop Elias Audi, on Friday welcomed Belgian Ambassador to Lebanon, Koen Vervaeke, who said after the visit:

ldquo;I was very honored to pay a visit to His Eminence, the Archbishop of the Greek Orthodox church in Beirut Metropolitan Elias Audi. The Greek Orthodox community is a very important community in Lebanon, and it is very important for a diplomat, the Belgium Ambassador, to listen and to better understand this country through the Orthodox community.rdquo;

