    Lebanon’s foreign minister says UAE lifts visa ban

    NNA -nbsp;The United Arab Emirates has lifted a visa ban on Lebanese nationals, Lebanonrsquo;s foreign minister Abdallah Bou Habib told Reuters on Friday, following a temporary suspension over ldquo;security concerns.rdquo;

    Minister Bou Habib said he had been informed on Thursday evening by Lebanonrsquo;s ambassador to the UAE that visa access would be ldquo;reinstatedrdquo; for Lebanese starting the following day.

    There was no immediate comment from the UAE government.– Reuters

