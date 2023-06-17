Lebanon’s foreign minister says UAE lifts visa ban

NNA -nbsp;The United Arab Emirates has lifted a visa ban on Lebanese nationals, Lebanonrsquo;s foreign minister Abdallah Bou Habib told Reuters on Friday, following a temporary suspension over ldquo;security concerns.rdquo;

Minister Bou Habib said he had been informed on Thursday evening by Lebanonrsquo;s ambassador to the UAE that visa access would be ldquo;reinstatedrdquo; for Lebanese starting the following day.

There was no immediate comment from the UAE government.– Reuters

