Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed meets Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg

NNA – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan has reinforced the importance of communication and dialogue to support regional and international stability and peace.

He reiterated the UAErsquo;s principled position aimed at de-escalation and the necessity for a negotiated political solution to the crisis in Ukraine.

His Highness also stressed the importance of accelerating efforts to mitigate the humanitarian repercussions of the crisis and supporting prisoner-exchange initiatives on both sides.

Sheikh Mohamed with Vladimir Putin. File

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan has reinforced the importance of communication and dialogue to support regional and international stability and peace.

nbsp;He reiterated the UAErsquo;s principled position aimed at de-escalation and the necessity for a negotiated political solution to the crisis in Ukraine.

His Highness also stressed the importance of accelerating efforts to mitigate the humanitarian repercussions of the crisis and supporting prisoner-exchange initiatives on both sides.

ADVERTISEMENT

Next

Stay

nbsp;

The UAE Presidentrsquo;s call for dialogue and diplomacy came during a working visit to St. Petersburg today, where he met with Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation.

The two leaders discussed the longstanding relations as part of the UAE-Russia strategic partnership framework. His Highness and President Putin expressed their ongoing commitment to further build on the bilateral ties between the two nations.

The working visit of His Highness comes as part of the UAErsquo;s continuous communication with all nations in an effort to build bridges and foster positive partnerships to ensure regional and international security and stability. –WAM

nbsp;

=================== L.Y