Poverty, climate, regional stability on agenda as Saudi crown prince visits France

NNA -nbsp;Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met Friday with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris as part of an official visit, during which he will also participate in a global financing summit aimed at fighting poverty and climate change.

Macron and the prince sat down for a one-to-one working lunch at the Elysee presidential palace.

The French presidency said the talks would focus on bilateral relations between the two countries and on regional stability issues, especially afternbsp;Saudi Arabia and Iran restored diplomatic ties earlier this year.

The leaders also are preparing for a global summit next week quot;aimed at bringing together private and public fundingquot; to fight poverty, support climate transition and protect biodiversity, the French presidency said. The event is expected to gather over 50 heads of states and governments as well as many NGOs and prominent climate activists. –Associated Press

