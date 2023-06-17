Makary honors As-Safir newspaper’s founder Talal Salman for his pioneering media role

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Makary, on Friday honored the Publisher of ldquo;As-Safirrdquo; newspaper, Talal Salman, at the newspaper#39;s building in Hamra, and presented him with an honorary shield as a token of appreciation from the Ministry of Information for his pioneering role in free written media, as part of the activities of ldquo;Beirut, Capital of Arab Media 2023.rdquo;

In his delivered word on the occasion, Caretaker Minister Makary said: ldquo;I am here today to say thank you, from the heart, on my behalf and on behalf of the Ministry of Information and the people of the press, for the achievements that you presented to Lebanon and for your profound and well-established imprints on the image of the Lebanese and Arab media.quot;

Makary addressed Salman by saying: ldquo;As you know, the League of Arab States took a decision to declare Beirut the capital of Arab media for the year 2023. We say that Beirut is always the capital of Arab media. In Beirut, there are pioneers, and you are one of them.rdquo;

Minister Makary also brought to attention that his first visit since assuming the Ministry of Informationrsquo;s post has been to the As-Safir newspaper, hoping that he will visit it anew after the election of a president of the republicnbsp;and the formation ofnbsp;a government.

nbsp;

============== L.Y