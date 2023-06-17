Sat. Jun 17th, 2023

    Augustinus Bader’s Luxe Body Oil Is Like Liquid Pantyhose

    If you’re into beauty, you’ve almost certainly seen that infamous blue and gold bottle that houses stem cell scientist Augustinus Bader’s luxe face cream. For the record, I own both versions of the ubiquitous cream—The Cream and The Rich Cream—and I regret to inform you that, yes, they actually are worth every penny. But, there’s another lesser-known Bader product that’s also worthy of your attention (and is also slightly cheaper): The Body Oil.

    Now, before I get into all of the reasons why I love this body oil so much, you should know that I usually despise body oils and lotions. I know that my patched skin needs them desperately, but I absolutely cannot stand feeling greasy and slick, which is usually the result I get after applying these formulas, but not with Bader’s Body Oil. Just like a non-greasy dry oil for your hair, Augustinus Bader’s Body Oil works like literal magic to moisturize, smooth, and firm the skin without leaving behind a sticky residue. In fact, it dries down within about 30 seconds to a velvety-soft finish.

