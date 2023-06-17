Augustinus Bader’s Luxe Body Oil Is Like Liquid Pantyhose

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Augustinus Bader.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’re into beauty, you’ve almost certainly seen that infamous blue and gold bottle that houses stem cell scientist Augustinus Bader’s luxe face cream. For the record, I own both versions of the ubiquitous cream—The Cream and The Rich Cream—and I regret to inform you that, yes, they actually are worth every penny. But, there’s another lesser-known Bader product that’s also worthy of your attention (and is also slightly cheaper): The Body Oil.

Now, before I get into all of the reasons why I love this body oil so much, you should know that I usually despise body oils and lotions. I know that my patched skin needs them desperately, but I absolutely cannot stand feeling greasy and slick, which is usually the result I get after applying these formulas, but not with Bader’s Body Oil. Just like a non-greasy dry oil for your hair, Augustinus Bader’s Body Oil works like literal magic to moisturize, smooth, and firm the skin without leaving behind a sticky residue. In fact, it dries down within about 30 seconds to a velvety-soft finish.

