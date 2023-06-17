This Celebrity-Favorite Skincare Brand Is Having an Epic Summer Sale

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Tatcha.

Beloved by a laundry list of celebrities, including Jennifer Aniston, Meghan Markle, Kim Kardashian, Drew Berrymore, and Selena Gomez, Tatcha’s luxury formulas definitely come with celebrity-salary price points. Inspired by Japanese rituals, Tatcha’s silky and efficacious products are on the expensive side, but they’re 100 percent worth it.

Naturally, I usually take note when Tatcha has a sale going on so that I can stock up on all the best products (the Dewy Skin Cream and the Rice Polish are my two favorites!) while they’re marked down. Right now, you can unlock 20 percent off everything using the code Friend23 at checkout. Scroll through below to check out all of the celebrity and editor-approved Tatcha products worth adding to your cart.

