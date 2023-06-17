Where to watch Malta vs. England live stream for free from anywhere

Bukayo Saka on July 11, 2021.

The winter world cup has pushed so much football back this year that there might not be a gap between seasons at all at this rate, but we’re okay with that if it means there’s something to watch (sorry, not you, MLS, not until Messi arrives at least). We’ll show you how to watch a Malta vs. England live stream for free today. Better yet, we’ll help you do that even if you’re not in a country showing the game for free.

In the US, the game will be shown on Fox Sports 1. If you don’t already have that channel on cable, or if you’re a cord-cutter, you can find that channel on Fubo – and you can take advantage of a free trial to watch the game for free if you like. Or use the free option in England highlighted below.

England fans at home can enjoy today’s Euro qualifier for free over on Channel 4 on TV or online. If you’re not currently in the UK though, you’ll need a VPN (virtual private network) to take advantage of that free live stream. A VPN spoofs your device’s location to match the streaming country of your choice; otherwise, you’ll be blocked by Channel 4’s geolocation detection.

The VPN we’ve highlighted below is the best in the business and super simple to set up (no technical expertise required). It’ll help unlock global streaming options and greatly enhance your privacy and general security across your devices, so you’ll probably find a use for one long after the game – it’ll get you free access to this weekend’s Ashes cricket and the US Open golf too as linked to above.

Malta vs. England free live stream quick links:

Access FREE live streams below via ExpressVPN (save 49% + get 3 extra months free)USA: Fox Sports 1 / FuboTV (free trial)UK: Channel 4 (free)Austria/Canada/Germany/Japan/Switzerland: DAZN (fees apply)Kickoff: Today 2:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m. BST / 8:45 p.m. CET

Watch Malta vs. England live stream for free from anywhere

The game is on the cable channel, Fox Sports 1, in the US. So the only way to watch for free is by using the seven-day FuboTV (free trial). Just remember to cancel before the seven days are up, or you’ll start paying $64.99 a month. The better option is to go the VPN route via the properly free UK live stream below.

Channel 4 is showing the game for free on TV and on its streaming site in the UK. However, watching Malta vs. England online this way outside of the UK will require a VPN due to Channel 4’s geo-restrictions that block non-UK viewers.

Our preferred option of all the best VPN providers is ExpressVPN, which comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re unsatisfied.

How to watch Malta vs. England with a VPN

Sign up for a VPN if you don’t have one.Install it on the device you’re using to watch the game.Turn it on and set it to a UK location.Go to Channel 4.Create a free login.Watch the game for free.Kickoff: Today 2:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m. BST / 8:45 p.m. CET

Note: The use of VPNs is illegal in certain countries, and using VPNs to access region-locked streaming content might constitute a breach of the terms of use for certain services. Insider does not endorse or condone the illegal use of VPNs.

