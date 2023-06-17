Sat. Jun 17th, 2023

    AI Music Is Eligible to Win Grammy Awards—Kind Of

    AI Music Is Eligible to Win Grammy Awards—Kind Of

    Big changes are coming to the Grammy Awards. Not only did the Recording Academy announce a trio of fresh categories earlier this week, but it has now issued new rules surrounding the eligibility of AI-created music for Grammy consideration.

    Per Variety, the new protocols basically say that music made solely by AI cannot be nominated for a Grammy. Human-created work made using AI technology, however, is eligible, so long as there is “meaningful” human contribution.

    “A work that features elements of A.I. material… is eligible in applicable Categories,” the new protocol reads in part, before further stipulating, “Only human creators are eligible to be submitted for consideration for, nominated for, or win a Grammy Award. … A work that contains no human authorship is not eligible in any Categories.”

