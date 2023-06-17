Women Shoved Into Ravine at German Castle ID’d as Recent University Graduates

Ayhan Uyanik/Reuters

The two women thrown off a ravine after a 30-year-old U.S. national allegedly sexually assaulted and attacked the American tourists at a German fairytale castle have been identified as recent university graduates, the Daily Mail reported.

Eva Liu, 21, plunged 165 feet to her death Wednesday on a trip to the Disney-inspired Neuschwanstein palace with her friend Kelsey Chang, 22. Both had graduated from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign just last month with degrees in computer science and computer engineering, respectively.

Local authorities claim the suspect assaulted Liu near the Marienbruecke bridge and pushed Chang off the steep slope when she tried to come to her friend’s rescue. The man then strangled Liu before thrusting her off the cliff of the tourist hotspot.

Read more at The Daily Beast.