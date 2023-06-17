Sat. Jun 17th, 2023

    News

    Peter Thiel, Right-Wing Billionaire, Sinks More Cash Into Women’s Health

    By

    Jun 16, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Peter Thiel, Right-Wing Billionaire, Sinks More Cash Into Women’s Health

    Marco Bello/Getty Images

    Peter Thiel, the right-wing billionaire and funder of countless anti-abortion political candidates, is pouring more money into women’s health.

    Recharge Capital announced Thursday that Thiel is among the top funders of its $200 million women’s health investment vehicle focused on funding fertility care in foreign countries. According to Axios, the vehicle will focus on companies working in “menstrual wellness,” “women’s disease prevention,” and “international fertility medical tourism”—specifically in areas like Southeast Asia, a destination for women in countries where fertility treatment is heavily restricted.

    “This a real opportunity for a large business to be built that does something great for the world,” Manu Gupta, the founder of one of Recharge’s new fund’s limited partners, told the outlet.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Legendary commentator Martin Tyler will leave his role at Sky Sports

    Jun 17, 2023
    News

    Mortgage mayhem, savings frenzy: What’s going on? TiM podcast

    Jun 17, 2023
    Lebanon News

    US trucker guilty of 2018 synagogue massacre

    Jun 17, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Legendary commentator Martin Tyler will leave his role at Sky Sports

    Jun 17, 2023
    News

    Mortgage mayhem, savings frenzy: What’s going on? TiM podcast

    Jun 17, 2023
    Lebanon News

    US trucker guilty of 2018 synagogue massacre

    Jun 17, 2023
    Lebanon News

    At least 25 killed in attack on school in western Uganda: Police

    Jun 17, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy