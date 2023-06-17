Peter Thiel, Right-Wing Billionaire, Sinks More Cash Into Women’s Health

Marco Bello/Getty Images

Peter Thiel, the right-wing billionaire and funder of countless anti-abortion political candidates, is pouring more money into women’s health.

Recharge Capital announced Thursday that Thiel is among the top funders of its $200 million women’s health investment vehicle focused on funding fertility care in foreign countries. According to Axios, the vehicle will focus on companies working in “menstrual wellness,” “women’s disease prevention,” and “international fertility medical tourism”—specifically in areas like Southeast Asia, a destination for women in countries where fertility treatment is heavily restricted.

“This a real opportunity for a large business to be built that does something great for the world,” Manu Gupta, the founder of one of Recharge’s new fund’s limited partners, told the outlet.

