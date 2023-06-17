Pentagon Papers Whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg Dies

Arno Burgi/Getty Images

Daniel Ellsberg, who leaked a plethora of top-secret documents that exposed the United States’ shortcomings in the Vietnam War, died on Friday, his family announced. He was 92.

Ellsberg announced he had pancreatic cancer in March and said he would forego chemotherapy—telling supporters in an email he’d spend his remaining time alive with a clear head as he spoke about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the perils of nuclear war and free speech protections.

A family statement said Ellsberg “was not in pain, and was surrounded by loving family” when he passed. His sense of humor, they said, stayed with him until the very end.

