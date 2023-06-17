Sat. Jun 17th, 2023

    Donald Trump Just Got Dumped by His Lawyer Again

    Jun 16, 2023 , , , ,
    Reuters/Amr Alfiky

    Donald Trump is bleeding lawyers as quickly as he needs them, with Jim Trusty—once representing the former president in both his criminal documents case and a defamation lawsuit—motioning to end his relationship with Trump altogether on Friday.

    Trusty wrote in a motion that he was dropping Trump as a client in his defamation suit against CNN because of “irreconcilable differences” that made it impossible for him to “effectively and properly represent” him.

    “The defamation lawsuit against CNN is entering a new phase, as more irrefutable facts are revealed,” a spokesperson for Trump told Politico. “We thank Mr. Trusty for his work on this case and wish him all the best.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

