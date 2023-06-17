Sat. Jun 17th, 2023

    NBA Star: Manager Stole $1M to Buy Strip Club, Condo

    NBA Star: Manager Stole $1M to Buy Strip Club, Condo

    Megan Briggs

    Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo—who turned in a silky rendition of “Easy” by the Commodores on season two of The Masked Singer—says a trusted confidante secretly looted his bank accounts, allegedly sinking the stolen funds into a plush Florida condo and a New York City strip club.

    In a blistering court filing obtained by The Daily Beast, Oladipo, a 31-year-old two-time NBA All-Star whose playing career of late has been plagued by injuries, accuses longtime business manager James B. Henderson of taking him for at least $1.3 million while he wasn’t looking.

    The allegations, which have not previously been reported, are laid out in the June 16 petition, which seeks to force Henderson, who goes by the moniker “Jay Belly,” to sit for a deposition and explain himself.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

