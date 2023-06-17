Sat. Jun 17th, 2023

    How 150,000 people are fed during Onam in Kerala, India

    Vinayaka Caterers in Kerala, India, prepares sadyas for 150,000 people.
    The traditional feast has 15 to 20 distinct dishes, but in some cases, it can have as many as 40.
    All of the dishes are served on banana leaves and eaten by hand.

    Onam is a 10-day harvest festival celebrated in Kerala, India. It marks the first month of the Malayalam calendar and commemorates the return of the mythical King Mahabali from the underworld to his home in Kerala.

    Mahabali’s return and the harvest are celebrated with floral artwork, traditional dances, boat races, and a traditional feast known as the Onam sadya. The feast has 15 to 20 distinct dishes, but in some cases, it can have as many as 40. All of the dishes are served on banana leaves and eaten by hand. Eaters use rice as the vehicle for forming the perfect bite.

    While the traditions of Onam are rooted in Hinduism, Keralites across the state, regardless of religion or caste, enjoy the festivities and a traditional meal. We visited Vinayaka Caterers in Kerala, India, to see how it prepares sadyas for 150,000 people.

