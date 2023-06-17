Sat. Jun 17th, 2023

    News

    Family Slams School After Dancing Student Denied Diploma

    By

    Jun 17, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    Family Slams School After Dancing Student Denied Diploma

    Courtesy of Renée Hadiyah Reid

    A Philadelphia high school has set social media ablaze after video of a graduation ceremony showed a student being denied her diploma after dancing across the stage, causing many to condemn the strict administration’s so-called traditions.

    “[The principal] said, ‘You’re not getting your diploma because you made the crowd chuckle,’” graduating senior Hafsa Abdul-Rahman said, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

    Philadelphia High School for Girls, a 175-year-old institution with a lengthy list of notable alumnae, has strict guidelines and customs its students must follow. According to the school’s handbook, graduating students must wear “an all-white knee length, or longer, dress with a cap sleeve” during the ceremony. Students can also wear a white pantsuit, and white shoes must be closed-toe with no more than a 3-inch heel. Traditionally, the graduates also carry flowers. Any student who violates the graduation guidelines may be kept from participating in the ceremony.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Legendary commentator Martin Tyler will leave his role at Sky Sports

    Jun 17, 2023
    News

    Mortgage mayhem, savings frenzy: What’s going on? TiM podcast

    Jun 17, 2023
    Lebanon News

    US trucker guilty of 2018 synagogue massacre

    Jun 17, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Legendary commentator Martin Tyler will leave his role at Sky Sports

    Jun 17, 2023
    News

    Mortgage mayhem, savings frenzy: What’s going on? TiM podcast

    Jun 17, 2023
    Lebanon News

    US trucker guilty of 2018 synagogue massacre

    Jun 17, 2023
    Lebanon News

    At least 25 killed in attack on school in western Uganda: Police

    Jun 17, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy