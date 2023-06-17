The ‘Golden Escalator Ride’ That Spawned 8 Years of Chaos

Christopher Gregory/Getty Images

What Donald Trump calls the most famous escalator in the world is not the grand one that descends from an upper mezzanine to the lobby of the tower he named after himself.

“Everybody thinks it’s that one,” a security guard said on Friday afternoon, exactly 8 years after Trump descended to a waiting mass of news cameras and announced he was running for president.

The misapprehension is understandable. The more impressive conveyance would be in better keeping with all that has happened since. One imbecile from Queens went on to change the whole country.

