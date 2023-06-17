Sat. Jun 17th, 2023

    News

    Defense Attorney Mark Eiglarsh Reps the Notorious—but He Just Wants You to Be Happy

    By

    Jun 17, 2023 , , , , ,
    Defense Attorney Mark Eiglarsh Reps the Notorious—but He Just Wants You to Be Happy

    Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty Images, Reuters and @markeiglarsh/Instagram

    As Broward County Assistant State Attorney Steven Klinger made his way from the prosecution table last week to start his opening statement to a packed courtroom, his opponent suddenly grabbed him by the forearm.

    Mark Eiglarsh, the defense attorney for Scot Peterson—a former career law enforcement officer on trial for allegedly failing to confront the teenage gunman at the 2018 Parkland school shooting—got very close to Klinger to utter a few surprising words.

    “I said, ‘Take a deep breath, you’ve got this. You’re going to do a great job. Don’t worry. Don’t you fear,’” Eiglarsh told The Daily Beast, explaining that he stopped his legal opponent because Klinger “was stressed out.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Legendary commentator Martin Tyler will leave his role at Sky Sports

    Jun 17, 2023
    News

    Mortgage mayhem, savings frenzy: What’s going on? TiM podcast

    Jun 17, 2023
    Lebanon News

    US trucker guilty of 2018 synagogue massacre

    Jun 17, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Legendary commentator Martin Tyler will leave his role at Sky Sports

    Jun 17, 2023
    News

    Mortgage mayhem, savings frenzy: What’s going on? TiM podcast

    Jun 17, 2023
    Lebanon News

    US trucker guilty of 2018 synagogue massacre

    Jun 17, 2023
    Lebanon News

    At least 25 killed in attack on school in western Uganda: Police

    Jun 17, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy