Nepo Baby of the Week: Brooklyn Beckham Needs to Stay Out of the Kitchen

The Beckhams are one of my favorite celebrity families to keep tabs on. It’s not because I’m particularly fanatical about David and Victoria Beckham. (Although I do dig Victoria’s perpetually annoyed vibe and will throw on the Spice Girls occasionally.) I mainly appreciate them and their gaggle of industrious children because they’re all hustlers. And by “hustlers,” I mean very bad business people who, for the past 10 years, have tried their damndest to keep their illustrious name from fading into the shadows.

As long as Gen Z-ers keep making ’90s nostalgia accounts, the Beckhams will never not be talked about. But whether their empire can compete with, say, that of the Kardashians or any other long-standing Hollywood power couple is another story.

In recent years, Victoria and David have become tabloid fixtures for their respective business losses and the alleged drama it’s supposedly caused within their marriage. Their youngest son, Cruz, is apparently a pop singer, although I’ve never heard a song. Meanwhile, middle-child Romeo is playing on his father’s football team Inter Miami and just signed with Brenford. (Apparently, he doesn’t suck, as he was just signed by Brentford.) Their 11-year-old daughter, Harper, is still just an 11 year old. But there’s no way she won’t eventually be thrust into the spotlight.

