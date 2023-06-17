Inside a New Luxurious Oasis in the Heart of Rome

Handout

The Eternal City is now eternally crowded. Any memory of jostle-free sidewalks or last-minute Borghese tickets has long since faded as tourists have flocked to Rome, with many in the industry expecting this year to surpass numbers from 2019. Despite Rome’s many churches, a sense of peace may be hard to come by. That is, unless you’ve chosen your hotel with the idea of it being a refuge, a place of calm, in this magical but busy metropolis.

Last month I visited one of Rome’s newest luxury hotels whose very purpose seems to be providing such an oasis for its guests–Six Senses Rome. The latest outpost of the luxury hotel group, it’s also the latest selection for The Daily Beast’s series on exciting new properties, Room Key.

The hotel is in the heart of Rome a couple doors down from the oft-overlooked Galleria Doria Pamphilj and a few blocks in either direction to the Trevi Fountain and the Pantheon. It is housed inside what was once a cardinal’s palace, the 18th-century Palazzo Salviati Cesi Mellinia. It’s a building that has lived many lives, housing everything from a cinema to a bank, and now a high-end hotel. Its history has made it the perfect canvas to combine the old with new as Six Senses has done.

