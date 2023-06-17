Sat. Jun 17th, 2023

    News

    Canadian Grand Prix practice is CANCELLED after just four minutes due to faulty CCTV system

    By

    Jun 17, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    Canadian Grand Prix practice is CANCELLED after just four minutes due to faulty CCTV system

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    Canadian Grand Prix practice is CANCELED after just four minutes due to faulty CCTV due to punters paying £300 for tickets… before FP2 was extended and brought forward

    The first practice session of the Canadian Grand Prix was interrupted after just four minutes
    The red flag was waved as the CCTV system went down in front of 90,000 people
    The second session was extended by 30 minutes and brought forward

    By Jonathan McEvoy for Mailonine

    Canadian Grand Prix practice is CANCELLED after just four minutes due to faulty CCTV system

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Legendary commentator Martin Tyler will leave his role at Sky Sports

    Jun 17, 2023
    News

    Mortgage mayhem, savings frenzy: What’s going on? TiM podcast

    Jun 17, 2023
    Lebanon News

    US trucker guilty of 2018 synagogue massacre

    Jun 17, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Legendary commentator Martin Tyler will leave his role at Sky Sports

    Jun 17, 2023
    News

    Mortgage mayhem, savings frenzy: What’s going on? TiM podcast

    Jun 17, 2023
    Lebanon News

    US trucker guilty of 2018 synagogue massacre

    Jun 17, 2023
    Lebanon News

    At least 25 killed in attack on school in western Uganda: Police

    Jun 17, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy