WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Arachnophobes, look away! A new species of spider has been discovered on Brighton beach – and experts warn it is likely to spread across the UK

Heliophanus Kochii is normally found in warmer parts of the world

It has surfaced on Brighton beach, although it is unclear how it got there

Experts warn that a newly discovered spider on Brighton beach is likely to spread across the UK