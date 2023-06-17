Sat. Jun 17th, 2023

    News

    🔴 Live: African delegation to meet Putin in Russia in bid to de-escalate conflict

    By

    Jun 17, 2023 , , , , , ,
    🔴 Live: African delegation to meet Putin in Russia in bid to de-escalate conflict

    A delegation of African leaders, including South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa and Senegal’s Macky Sall, are due to meet Russia’s President Vladimir Putin in Saint Petersburg on Saturday, as part of their mission to try to broker peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv. The meeting comes just a day after they met with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, and as Putin confirmed for the first time that he has deployed tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus, saying it is a reminder to the West that it cannot inflict a strategic defeat on Russia. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Legendary commentator Martin Tyler will leave his role at Sky Sports

    Jun 17, 2023
    News

    Mortgage mayhem, savings frenzy: What’s going on? TiM podcast

    Jun 17, 2023
    Lebanon News

    US trucker guilty of 2018 synagogue massacre

    Jun 17, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Legendary commentator Martin Tyler will leave his role at Sky Sports

    Jun 17, 2023
    News

    Mortgage mayhem, savings frenzy: What’s going on? TiM podcast

    Jun 17, 2023
    Lebanon News

    US trucker guilty of 2018 synagogue massacre

    Jun 17, 2023
    Lebanon News

    At least 25 killed in attack on school in western Uganda: Police

    Jun 17, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy