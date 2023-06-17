🔴 Live: African delegation to meet Putin in Russia in bid to de-escalate conflict

A delegation of African leaders, including South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa and Senegal’s Macky Sall, are due to meet Russia’s President Vladimir Putin in Saint Petersburg on Saturday, as part of their mission to try to broker peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv. The meeting comes just a day after they met with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, and as Putin confirmed for the first time that he has deployed tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus, saying it is a reminder to the West that it cannot inflict a strategic defeat on Russia. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

