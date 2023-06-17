Sat. Jun 17th, 2023

    Macron, Saudi crown prince call for ‘rapid end’ to Lebanon’s political vacuum

    NNA – French President Emmanuel Macron and Saudi Arabia#39;s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman called for a quot;rapid end to the institutional political vacuum in Lebanonquot;, the Elysee said on Friday.

    Macronnbsp;had been expected to seek support fromnbsp;MBS, as he is widely known, to find a solution in the search for a new president innbsp;Lebanon, a stalemate causing increasing exasperation fornbsp;France.

    Lebanese lawmakers on Wednesday failed for a 12th time to elect a new president, as bitter divisions between the Iran-backednbsp;Hezbollahand its opponents risk miring the country in a protracted power vacuum.

    The prolonged absence of a president quot;remains the major obstacle to resolving the country#39;s severe socio-economic crisisquot;, the French presidency said after the meeting between the two men in Paris.

    Macron and the de facto leader of the oil-rich kingdom quot;also reiterated their shared commitment to security and stability in the Near and Middle East and expressed their desire to pursue their joint efforts to bring about a lasting easing of tensionsquot;.nbsp;

    The two intend to quot;develop and deepen the partnership between the two countriesquot;.nbsp;

    France is prepared quot;to supportnbsp;Saudi Arabianbsp;in strengthening its defence capabilitiesquot; and Macron stressed quot;the willingness of French companies to continue to supportnbsp;Saudi Arabiain implementing its ambitious Vision 2030quot;, the kingdom#39;s economic and social reform agenda.

    MBS#39;s stay in France appears set to be a long one, with the crown prince due to attend a Paris summit on a New Global Financing Pact hosted by Macron on June 22-23.

    (AFP)

