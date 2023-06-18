Sun. Jun 18th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Annual Synod meeting concludes its works in Bkerke

    By

    Jun 17, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA -nbsp;The Patriarchal edifice in Bkerkenbsp;on Saturday concluded the activities of the Maronite Churchrsquo;s Synod headed by Maronite Patriarch, Cardinal Mar Beshara Boutros Al-Rahi, in the presence of bishops representing sects in Lebanon and abroad.nbsp;

    In an issued statement following the Synod meeting, conferees urged officials that quot;dialogue is necessary for a critical reading of past events and opening the way to reconciliation.quot;

    The Synod members also called on the deputies to quot;carry out their national and constitutional duty and elect a president for the republic, and then speed up the formation of a qualified and capable government that possesses a dynamic reform program so that powers are contracted and their balance and cooperation is secured with a unified national will.quot;

    Finally, conferees urged concerned officials to maintain the coexistence between Muslims and Christians in the country.

