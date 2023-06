WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Bus driver, 59, is charged after killing a 67-year-old choir singer crossing the road in Detroit – her EIGHTH crash since 2015

Geraldine Johnson, 59, was charged after killing a 67-year-old woman

This is Johnson’s second driving-related death and his eighth accident since 2015

She cost the city $4.5million after settling a lawsuit over the 2015 death

