Amman hosts a new round of Yemeni talks

NNA – The Jordanian capital, Amman, is hosting a round of Yemeni talks between the government delegations and the Houthi group quot;Ansar Allahquot; regarding the file of prisoners and detainees under the auspices of the United Nations.

Acording to quot;Agence France-Presse,quot; the government delegation includes 5 representatives, and the same number are from the Houthis.quot;

The head of the government delegation to the prisonersrsquo; negotiations, Brigadier General Yahya Muhammad Kazman, said via Twitter that ldquo;the round of consultations that are taking place in coordination with the office of the UN envoy to Yemen will focus on revealing the fate of all the disappeared, headed by the politician Muhammad Qahtan, as well as the rest of the detainees and forcibly disappeared persons belonging to the Houthi militias.quot;

nbsp;

==========