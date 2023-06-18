Sun. Jun 18th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Lavrov: The role of the United Nations has not been exhausted, but it would have grown had it not been for Western violations

    Jun 17, 2023 , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov considered that the United Nations has not exhausted its role, which would have increased had it not been for the West#39;s repeated violations of the principles of the UN body, according to quot;Russia Todayquot;.

    Lavrov said in an interview with the Russian quot;Knowledgequot; Association on the sidelines of the Petersburg International Economic Forum: quot;If everyone adheres to the requirements of the United Nations Charter, the role of the world organization will be far from depleted. Rather, this role would have increased if everyone had been guided by the principles of the Charter of the organization, particularly sincenbsp;the fundamental principle is that the United Nations is based on the sovereign equality of states.quot;

    nbsp;

