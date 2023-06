NNA – Speaker of the House, Nabih Berri, received todaynbsp;Prime Minister Najib Mikati atnbsp;Ain al-Tineh Palace, where both men tackled the general situation and latestnbsp;political developments.

Following the meeting, PM Mikati leftnbsp;without making a statement.

The Speaker later met with former Minister Ghazi Al-Aridi, with talks focusing onnbsp;political developments andnbsp;general conditions in the country.

