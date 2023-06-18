Kallas calls for convergence, dialogue understanding under dome of Parliament

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Youth and Sports, George Kallas, called for quot;a national initiative for dialogue, understanding, reconciliation, frankness and devotion under the dome of Parliament, the only constitutional institution in the world in which Christians and Muslims havenbsp;equal seats.quot;

Kallas wondered in a statement: ldquo;What would benbsp;the essence of Lebanon of dialogue, integration, and peaceful living between sects,nbsp;that a presidentnbsp;be elected without a qualitative participation vote from all constituenciesnbsp;of the homeland?quot;

He deemed that there is an exceptional responsibility in suchnbsp;a critical circumstance that necessitates wisdom, political rationality and national realism.

quot;The initiative for dialogue, convergence and kindnessnbsp;is a considerable audacity and an appreciated step that Lebanon deserves,quot; Kallas asserted.

quot;Lebanon#39;s young women and men await your initiative and believe in your wisdom, do not let them down,quot; he concluded.

==========R.Sh.