Sun. Jun 18th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Kallas calls for convergence, dialogue understanding under dome of Parliament

    By

    Jun 17, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Youth and Sports, George Kallas, called for quot;a national initiative for dialogue, understanding, reconciliation, frankness and devotion under the dome of Parliament, the only constitutional institution in the world in which Christians and Muslims havenbsp;equal seats.quot;

    Kallas wondered in a statement: ldquo;What would benbsp;the essence of Lebanon of dialogue, integration, and peaceful living between sects,nbsp;that a presidentnbsp;be elected without a qualitative participation vote from all constituenciesnbsp;of the homeland?quot;

    He deemed that there is an exceptional responsibility in suchnbsp;a critical circumstance that necessitates wisdom, political rationality and national realism.

    quot;The initiative for dialogue, convergence and kindnessnbsp;is a considerable audacity and an appreciated step that Lebanon deserves,quot; Kallas asserted.

    quot;Lebanon#39;s young women and men await your initiative and believe in your wisdom, do not let them down,quot; he concluded.

    nbsp;

    ==========R.Sh.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Nationals’ Bridget McKenzie ‘aware of rumours’ before David Van sexual assault allegations

    Jun 18, 2023
    News

    Don’t look down! Massive bear hangs from side of Colorado home in attempt to make daring escape

    Jun 18, 2023
    News

    Matt Doran ‘prioritises his health at home’ after he disappeared while covering the Hunter Valley tragedy

    Jun 18, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Nationals’ Bridget McKenzie ‘aware of rumours’ before David Van sexual assault allegations

    Jun 18, 2023
    News

    Don’t look down! Massive bear hangs from side of Colorado home in attempt to make daring escape

    Jun 18, 2023
    News

    Matt Doran ‘prioritises his health at home’ after he disappeared while covering the Hunter Valley tragedy

    Jun 18, 2023
    News

    Gorgeous Images Capture the Mesmerizing ‘Strawberry Moon’ Rising Across the Globe

    Jun 18, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy